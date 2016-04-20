A big hosting company is reporting a 'major outage'

Martin Hunter/Getty Images Sites hosted by Squarespace have crashed.

Hosting provider Squarespace is reporting a “major outage” on its website.

The outage has caused all sites hosted on Squarespace — a rival to WordPress, GoDaddy, and Wix.com — to go down.

A Squarespace team is investigating the cause of the outage, according to the company.

The exact number of Squarespace customers is unclear, but estimates suggest it could be around a million.

It’s been a bad week for hosting providers, with 123-reg also going down on Tuesday.

Twitter users raised their concern about the outage on Wednesday morning. Several businesses, including babywear company Oppi Designs, told their Twitter followers that they were experiencing technical issues.

Uh oh, @squarespace is having some issues right now… They are continuing to get it sorted ASAP. pic.twitter.com/P5FtOyzHfU

— Tom Locke (@hivesocial_tom) April 20, 2016

UPDATE: Our Website is currently down because of an outage at @squarespace. Hap9Concierge & Hap9Events are up and running!

— Hap9 (@hap9in) April 20, 2016

We’ve downed tools. Looks like our website host @squarespace is down. They’re working hard to get us back ASAP pic.twitter.com/bPLhXRWAmU

— Oppi Design (@Oppi_Design) April 20, 2016

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

