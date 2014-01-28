Internet Memes Rule A Sordid, Futuristic City In Squarespace's Super Bowl Ad

The small website development service Squarespace is making its television commercial debut with a Super Bowl ad that imagines the Internet as a futuristic dystopia like the one in the movie “Blade Runner.”

Internet memes like “Archaic Rap” and “Manbabies” lurk in the shadows, spam bots asking to clean your computer scatter about like zombies, and trends like the “duckface” pose are horrifyingly exaggerated. Pop-ups and emojis float like holographic billboards.

A jarring soundtrack adds to the dark feel:

Squarespace wants to work with the average computer user to build clean, professional websites and thus create “a better Web” beyond the nonsensical clutter online.

Squarespace produced the ad in-house with its chief creative officer David Lee and the director Malcolm Venville. Lee was previously the executive creative director at TBWA Worldwide.

