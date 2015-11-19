Square's early investors made a killing ― here is a breakdown of who has made what so far

Square is set to price its initial public offering on Wednesday.

It will be good news for Square’s investors, especially those who bought in in early funding rounds.

The folks at EquityZen, a marketplace for investors looking to buy shares from startup employees, have been tracking how all of Square’s early investors have fared.

They collected data on all the investors in Square’s funding rounds, from Series A to Series E, based on SEC filings.

Take a look:

We will update this graphic when the IPO prices.

