Square Starts Shipping New iPhone 4-Compatible Credit Card Reader

There was a lot of hoopla yesterday about the fact that the old version of Square‘s little plastic credit card reader doesn’t work with Apple’s newest iPhone, the iPhone 4. That’s because the metal fitting on the Square’s headphone jack interferes with the iPhone 4’s metal band/antenna.



But as we reported last month, Square has completely redesigned its credit card reader, and the new one works great with the iPhone 4. (Note the plastic fitting — not metal — at the base of the headphone jack.)

The company tells us that it started shipping the new readers yesterday.

“We’re going to send out a reader automatically to iPhone 4 users if you’ve recently used the app,” Square co-founder Tristan O’Tierney adds on Twitter.

Here’s a photo evolution of the Square reader — at least the ones we’ve picked up over the last several months. Don’t miss our photo tour of Square’s HQ in San Francisco.

