Here's How You'll Use Square To Buy Coffee At Starbucks

Photo: Business Insider / Matthew Lynley

Finally, the future of payments has arrived! Square has launched its mobile-payments app at Starbucks and it will be in stores starting Thursday.The actual experience, though, may be a letdown—especially if you’ve used Square’s innovative pay-by-name feature or if you’re used to using the current Starbucks mobile app (which is still available).



Give it a whirl and judge for yourself, though.

