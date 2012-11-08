Here's How You'll Use Square To Buy Coffee At Starbucks

Photo: Business Insider / Matthew Lynley
Finally, the future of payments has arrived! Square has launched its mobile-payments app at Starbucks and it will be in stores starting Thursday.The actual experience, though, may be a letdown—especially if you’ve used Square’s innovative pay-by-name feature or if you’re used to using the current Starbucks mobile app (which is still available).
Give it a whirl and judge for yourself, though.
Here's a nearby Starbucks store—make it easier to find by adding its virtual business card to your wallet
Pass your phone in front of the scanner, or if that doesn't work, let the cashier enter the 16-character alphanumeric code beneath it
Wait, what about paying by saying your name, like you can at most merchants who take Square? It's not supported yet
