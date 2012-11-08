Here's How You'll Use Square To Buy Coffee At Starbucks

Owen Thomas
pay with square tour 1

Photo: Business Insider / Matthew Lynley

Finally, the future of payments has arrived! Square has launched its mobile-payments app at Starbucks and it will be in stores starting Thursday.The actual experience, though, may be a letdown—especially if you’ve used Square’s innovative pay-by-name feature or if you’re used to using the current Starbucks mobile app (which is still available).

Give it a whirl and judge for yourself, though.

First, get the Square Wallet app, available on iTunes and Google Play

When you launch the app, you'll see nearby Square merchants, now including Starbucks

Here's a nearby Starbucks store—make it easier to find by adding its virtual business card to your wallet

There it is! Now you can slide to pay ...

Either way, you'll get a screen with a scannable barcode

Pass your phone in front of the scanner, or if that doesn't work, let the cashier enter the 16-character alphanumeric code beneath it

Wait, what about paying by saying your name, like you can at most merchants who take Square? It's not supported yet

If you think that's cool, check out the competition ...

