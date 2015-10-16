3 things you need to know about the most anticipated tech IPO of the year

Payments startup Square, valued at $US6 billion last year, has filed its S1 on Wednesday, taking a step closer to its much anticipated IPO.

This chart from Statista shows the three most important numbers from Square’s financials: revenue, net loss, and gross payment volume.

Square’s revenue has grown at a healthy clip and is on pace to surpass $US1 billion this year. That growth came at a hefty loss, but Square has been able to shrink its loss in the first half of 2015 compared to the same period of last year. Its gross payment volume — the total value of card transactions it processed — is also growing fast and could surpass $US30 billion by the end of this year.

Square’s IPO comes at an interesting time. The public market hasn’t been particularly friendly to tech IPOs this year, with some companies trading below their IPO price. Square seems to be doing better than most had anticipated, so it will be interesting to see how the market reacts to its IPO.

