Twitter Cofounder's New Startup Square Moves Into SF Chronicle Building

Square, Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey’s new accept-credit-cards-with-you-iPhone startup, has finalised plans to move in the ground floor of the San Francisco Chronicle headquarter building on 5th and Mission street.



Joining them will be two shared workspace incubators from the bay area. TechShop of Menlo Park provides open workspaces and machine tools for their paying members while Hub Bay Area provides workspaces and support for entrepreneurs focused on social, environmental, and cultural issues.

The Chronicle building will still have 70,000 square feet of space left after the new tenants move in. Hearst Corp., owner of the building is looking to redevelop the building and surrounding area into an arts and education space with retail and housing.

Photo: Somewhat Frank

