Another Top Executive Has Left Square

Jared Fliesler, Square’s vice president of user acquisition and business operations, has left the mobile-payments company, several people have confirmed to Business Insider.Fliesler recently told us that he planned to take some time off.



A source tells us that he’s taking a job in venture capital.

Fliesler didn’t respond to a request to elaborate on his plans.

Square was recently rocked by the surprise resignation of its chief operating officer, Keith Rabois, who left after a sexual-harassment allegation, which he and the company deny. Rabois and Fliesler worked closely together at Slide, a social-apps maker acquired by Google in 2010. Rabois joined Square that year, with Fliesler joining Square a year later.

But we understand that Fliesler had announced his departure before news broke internally about Rabois’s resignation.

Square CFO Sarah Friar became acting COO in the wake of Rabois’s departure.

Square is growing quickly, expecting to double its headcount to 1,000 by the end of this year.

But it has seen considerable turnover in its customer-support operations over the years, and departures of notable members of its management team recently, including Megan Quinn and Keith Rabois.

Update: An earlier version of this story said Square had seen turnover on its risk team. While it has lost some executives who oversaw the risk team, including Fliesler, Quinn, and Rabois, the team itself hasn’t undergone substantial turnover.

