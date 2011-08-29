Square Is On A Massive Roll

Photo: Jack Dorsey

Square, the credit cards dongle company, is on a massive roll, The Atlantic’s Alexis Madrigal reports. Concerned that, for all the hype, Square was still a Silicon Valley/coastal phenomenon, Madrigal asked the company for data on where people use it, and called up people who use the system.



A Cincinnati cabbie told him that Square was more convenient and felt safer than alternatives, and that his entire fleet had switched. And a nursery in central California switched to Square after their regular card reader broke down and they saw Square in operation at a local farmer’s market.

People in general love Square. The only problem is that if you get more than $1,000 a week in payments, Square will hold the money for fraud prevention purposes, though if you use it regularly Square will let you cash in more regular amounts. Still, for small businesses who typically have tough working capital requirements, that’s a pain in the arse.

More broadly, and importantly for the company long term, it does seem that people all across the United States are using it.

Here are some pretty sweet visualizations of Square usage, provided by Mike Bostock, Visualisation Scientist at Square. How awesome is it that Square has a “Visualisation Scientist”?

One hour of payments on Square

Photo: Square

Map of one month of payments on Square, with each transaction a dot

Photo: Square

