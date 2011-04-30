Square Is Now Processing $2 Million Worth Of Payments Per Day

Earlier this afternoon, Square founder Jack Dorsey tweeted that the mobile payments startup has processed over $2 million worth of payments today.



Just back on March 2, the company passed $1 million a day.

Dorsey also posted a picture of Square’s internal dashboard to prove it. The dashboard also shows that the company had earned $59,930 in revenue today, up 40% from last Friday, and processed more than 23,000 transactions, up 17%. It looks like there are now 9,078 active users — up 14%.

The last two numbers are too hard to read.

Check it out below.

See also: Square COO Explains Why The Web Is Dead.

Photo: Jack Dorsey

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.