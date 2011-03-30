Square Investor Deletes Tweet: "To Do Two Things At Once Is To Do Neither"

Two demanding jobs at two needy companies? Easy.

Photo: Bloomberg

Yesterday, Square founder and CEO Jack Dorsey announced he was also going to take a job at Twitter and become executive chairman in charge of product.Last night, one of Square’s top investors, Sequoia partner Roelof Botha tweeted, “To do two things at once is to do neither. – Publilius Syrus.”



Then Botha deleted the tweet.

We think Dorsey is setting himself to fail, and assumed that’s what Botha was getting at in his tweet, before deciding it was a thought better reserved for Square’s board room.

We double-checked with Botha.

He denies it, telling us, “I made a self referential statement as a follow up to my earlier [tweet] about “less is more.”

“People wrote to me asking whether it applied to this person or that person. I decided to delete it for fear of misinterpretation as people seem capable to jumping to conclusions with no facts. “

Is that spin? You decide.

Either way, we agree with Pubilius.

