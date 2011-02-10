Square Gets Fancy With This Fashionable Credit Card Reader

Photo: Square

Jack Dorsey’s mobile payment service Square is embracing New York Fashion Week with this new stylish credit card reader, TechCrunch reports.The new reader was created by fashion designer Vivienne Tam, who will be selling it on her website and retail stores for $10.



Although Square readers are normally free with an account, proceeds for Tam’s “Double Happiness” reader will go to the Happy Hearts Fund, an organisation that aids children affected by natural disasters.

Like all Square readers, the Double Happiness reader will work with any iOS or Android device that has a headphone jack.

You can order the new reader from Tam here, then download the Android or iOS app to get started.

Don’t miss: Our comparison of Square and Intuit GoPayment

Also: Watch our interview with Square CEO Jack Dorsey

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.