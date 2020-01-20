Square and Twitter founder Jack Dorsey calls out Aussie banks for being anti-competitive

Getty Images Square founder Jack Dorsey.

Jack Dorsey’s US payments giant Square has accused Australia’s major banks of engaging in anti-competitive conduct when it entered the local market and described parts of the financial services laws as “challenging to navigate”.

Square, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange with a market capitalisation of $US30 billion ($44 billion), ruffled the Australian banks’ feathers when it arrived in 2015 with card readers that plug directly into smartphones or tablets, making it easier for small businesses to accept credit card payments with existing devices.

The banks were frustrated because they had invested hundreds of millions of dollars in their own payments terminals, in order to meet the strict security standards of the global credit card schemes, only to have the global PCI Security Standards Council change the standards in 2017.

This allowed PINs to be entered directly on the glass screens of devices that had less security than the hardware banks had devised. Square took advantage of the new rules to take on the banks.

Square told the Senate select committee on financial and regulatory technology it had faced “instances of anti-competitive behaviour from a number of the incumbent operators” as it rolled out its card readers to the market. It did not specify the nature of the conduct, and the San Francisco-based company declined to provide specifics when asked by The Australian Financial Review.

However, payments industry sources said the alleged conduct may have related to major banks’ reactions to the revised standards for entering PIN numbers. Some recalled banks telling merchant customers that Square’s security was not as strong as banks and raising questions about the trustworthiness of Square’s software.

But the behaviour was not enough for Square to make any specific complaints to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.

Square, which does not disclose the number of merchants using its service, is considering expanding its offering from payments to providing small business loans – it operates a business known as Square Capital in the United States. Mr Dorsey, who co-founded the social media platform Twitter, also co-founded Square and is its chairman and chief executive.

Square said it had received strong support from the federal and state governments in Australia, and singled out Victoria, where it has built its first engineering hub outside of the US with an office of around 80. But the fintech was less complimentary about Australia’s regulations.

“Such high-level government support has not always been reflected at the operational level when it comes to working within Australia’s regulatory environment,” the submission said.

“We understand the existing regulatory frameworks were designed with large financial institutions in mind, but as a smaller fintech company we have occasionally found it challenging to navigate these frameworks and processes.”

By way of examples, it said having to conduct “know your customer” (KYC) checks for customers that sign up for the service but don’t eventually become customers was unfortunate. It criticised requirements under the Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL) to publish a policy on financial advice even though this isn’t part of its offering.

It also raised questions about the Australian Financial Complaints Authority processes being open to abuse.

“We believe there is scope to warrant special, risk-based or custom-handling of regulations for fintechs operating in Australia who may implement similar simple processes for customer on-boarding and risk management,” it said.

Another global fintech unicorn, Revolut, a “neobank” which is the UK’s fastest-growing private tech company, told the committee ASIC was considering its AFSL application and called on regulators to “provide additional guidance around the licensing process, particularly indicative timelines”, which it said would “give fintech firms more certainty and therefore likely increase the number of firms applying for licences in Australia”.

Revolut said it has 28,000 customers in Australia and six staff based in Melbourne. Its arrival comes as Volt Bank said it planned an initial public offering this year and had 44,000 would-be depositors on its waiting list.

This article was originally published by the Australian Financial Review. Read the original here, or follow the AFR on on Facebook.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.