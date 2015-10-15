SQUARE FILES FOR IPO

Square has filed for its IPO.

According to Square’s S-1 filing, the company generated $US850 million in net revenue in 2014. Its net losses for the same year were $US154 million.

Through the first six months of 2015, the company’s net revenues are $US560.6 million, which is up 51% from the same period in 2014. Through the first six months of 2015, its net losses are $US77 million, which is roughly in line with what it did over the same period a year ago.

You can see the full table with detailed net losses and revenue figures below (click to enlarge):

Here are the company’s shareholders and how much they own of the company (click to enlarge):

Now, Dorsey is the full-time CEO of both Square and Twitter. When Square has its IPO, he’ll be the CEO of two public companies.

This could be a risk factor, the company says.

“Jack Dorsey, our co-founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer, also serves as Chief Executive Officer of Twitter. This may at times adversely affect his ability to devote time, attention, and effort to Square,” according to its S-1 filing.

In total, the company has raised more than $US590 million in venture capital funding. Its private-market valuation, according to The Wall Street Journal, is $US6 billion.

Square intends to apply to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “SQ.”

NOW WATCH: The full story of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is much more awesome than you realise



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.