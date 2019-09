Square is a new startup that will let you accept credit card payments on your iPhone, founded by Twitter creator Jack Dorsey. (One of several new ways to accept credit cards on an iPhone.)



Want to know how it works? Here’s a two-minute demo video by Tumblr and podcast celebrity Adam Lisagor.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.