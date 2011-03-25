Twitter wants to hire cofounder Jack Dorsey back into the company.



The board would like to make him chief product officer, or something along those lines.

Problem is, Jack is currently CEO of another startup: mobile payments company Square.

A source close to Square tells us that isn’t about to change any time soon.

“Jack is CEO, now and forever,” this source said.

This executive would not or could not rule out the possiblity of Dorsey taking on more responsiblities at Twitter anyway. Already, Dorsey spends at least one day a week at Twitter, advising on product. What’s a few more hours?

How is that Dorsey would be able to hold down a top product gig at Twitter and be CEO of a fast-growing startup?

“Jack is amazing,” says our source. “He works from 5 or 6 am until midnight.”

Square is starting to gain real traction. It’s already processing more than $1 million a day in transactions.

It’s hard to imagine Dorsey will be able to hold down two high-pressure jobs at two fast-growing companies.

A source who works with Twitter employees on a regular basis tells us it might be dangerous for that company’s current management to bring the beloved cofounder back into the fold.

“It would be like hoping that Steve Jobs and [one time Apple CEO] Gil Amelio would work together long-term. There can only be one.”

“Jack is a God there now. [Current Twitter CEO] Dick [Costolo] is a funny guy. God wins.”

