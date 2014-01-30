Square Enix Collective Is Like Kickstarter For Video Games

Game-maker Square Enix this week launched a crowdfunding site that lets you choose which games you would like to see companies build.

It’s called Square Enix Collective. It lets gamers evaluate games for 28 days; if there’s enough positive feedback, Square Enix will make sure that the developer can actually create the game, and then determine how much money would be needed to actually make it.

People interested in then funding the game will be able to pledge funds through Indiegogo, which Square Enix has partnered with.

Right now there are three games on the site — Moon Hunters, Game of Glens and World War Machine — as sort of a test run. After 28 days, Square Enix Collective will be open for submissions.

Check out the teaser video for Game of Glens:

