Crazy! Square Just Dropped Its Transaction Fees

In a blow to its competitors, Square announced an end to transaction fees for its mobile payment service.Before this, Square charged 2.75% of the transaction cost plus $0.15. (If you keyed in a credit card manually, the fee was 3.5% plus $0.15).



Now Square will drop the $0.15 per transaction fee and only charge you 2.75% of the amount paid to you.

This gives Square a major advantage over its largest competitor Intuit GoPayment. GoPayment currently charges 2.7% plus $0.15 per transaction, or 3.7% plus $0.15 if the credit card is keyed in.

Of course, it also seems to crush Square’s business model. But, maybe it can make it up in volume.

