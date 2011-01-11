Square COO Keith Rabois Talks About Raising Huge Money, Fending Off Intuit, And Why He Said No To Google

Square, the company that makes a dongle for merchants who want to accept credit cards with their iPhones, iPads, and Android phones, just announced a big $27.5 million second round of funding.



Sequoia lead the round with prior investor Khosla Ventures joining. Sequoia partner Roelof Botha will join the board.

Shortly after hearing the news, we caught up with Square COO Keith Rabois.

You’ve heard of Keith because he’s a huge early stage startup investor in Silicon Valley, because he helped Max Levchin sell Slide to Google for more than $200 million, and because he helped build LinkedIn and PayPal into big successful companies.

Here’s what he has to say about Square, Square CEO and founder Jack Dorsey, Google, taking money off the table, and Intuit, which is invading Square’s space.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.