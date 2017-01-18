Square claims to be first payments company in Australia to cover store, mobile and online

Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Square has claimed the mantle of the first triple-threat payments company in Australia, with today’s launch of new ways for retailers to integrate its technology into both their in-store and digital transactions.

The local unveiling of an API for e-commerce and an API for point-of-sale means Square now covers store, mobile and online payments. The company claims to be the first in Australia to offer all three.

The deployment of the APIs means that, rather than simply being able to take a payment using an online form or an in-store device, it means Square’s payments processing technology can be integrated into retailers’ broader IT platforms, allowing businesses to see all payments through a single system and dashboard.

“It’s more common than ever for businesses of any size to sell their products or services online and in-person, so having a fully integrated omni-channel system gives them a powerful advantage,” said Square Australia country manager Ben Pfisterer.

The two new APIs allow integration of Square into both custom units at point of sale (think the computer units retailers have at a checkout) and e-commerce systems, as well as several popular third party platforms, such as BigCommerce, Ecwid, Weebly, WooCommerce and Wix.

Transactions through the point-of-sale API are charged at 1.9% for any Visa, Mastercard or American Express – the same rate as its in-store solution. The e-commerce API charges 2.2%, as that method does not go through the Square hardware.

The new integrations had been available in North America but was released for use in Australia today.

Melbourne startup SwiftHero has already been using the POS API as a local tester. Its mobile app, which matches tradespeople to customers, can now directly accept card payments on behalf of the tradesperson.

“Using Square’s API for point of sale has made taking card payments on the spot effortless,” said SwiftHero co-founder Hacik Ozdil. “Integrating couldn’t have been easier; as simple as plugging a Square Reader into a phone.”

Square launched in Australia in March last year with a $19 card reader device that plugs into smartphone audio ports. September saw it release a $59 model capable of tap-and-pay.

Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey also founded and runs Square. In the United States, the company made headlines in 2013 for prohibiting firearms sales through its equipment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.