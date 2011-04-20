Square Just Got 235 Steps Closer To World Domination

Photo: Jack Dorsey

Square, the payments company headed by Twitter inventor Jack Dorsey, just got a deal to carry its Square reader in Apple’s 235 U.S. stores.This is obviously a huge deal for the company, which is able to get instant distribution all over the country and to a key demographics — iPhone and iPad users.



It’s a nice vote of confidence from Apple, which is rumoured to be considering a mobile payments play of its own.

The Square readers will retail for $9.95, even though you can order them for free online — but they come with a $10 credit, Square COO Keith Rabois tells us. So it’s even better than free: Square pays you 5 cents to get the reader.

