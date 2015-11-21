The biggest one-day pops in recent tech IPOs

Properly pricing an IPO is a challenge. A first-day pop lets the first group of IPO investors make money fast, and shows demand for the newly public company, which can be a nice public relations win. On the other hand, it means that the company didn’t raise as much money as it could’ve with a perfectly priced IPO — which, after all, is the point of going public.

On that metric, yesterday’s IPOs of Square and Match (the parent company of Tinder) were fair, as this chart from Statista shows.

Square rose 45% after debuting at $US9, which was lower than the originally anticipated price of $US11 to $US13. (It turns out $US13 was just about right). Match rose a little less, only 22.8%. But Etsy had the biggest one-day pop of any recent tech IPO, nearly doubling on its first day out the gate.

