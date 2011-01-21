Square vs. Intuit: Which Mobile Payment Service Is Better For Your Business?

There has been a war of words recently between competitors Square and Intuit.



Both companies are vying to become the dominant force behind mobile credit card payments.

They each offer essentially the same thing: you can accept credit card payments from your smartphone or tablet and have the cash deposited directly to your checking account.

The companies also provide subscribers with free card readers for their mobile device.

But there are some subtle differences between each service that may be a dealbreaker for you or your business.

There’s give and take with each. For example, there’s no credit check or sign up fee with Square, but you still have to pay 2.75% plus $0.15 for each transaction. On the other hand, Intuit’s GoPayment requires a credit check, but you get a slightly better rate at 2.7% plus $0.15.

And so on.

We broke down the features of each service to help you decide.

Square vs. Intuit

