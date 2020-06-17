Square just named Ford Foundation President Darren Walker to its board, the third time in the company's history that it's named a Black director

Tyler Sonnemaker
Andy Kropa/Invision/APFord Foundation President Darren Walker.
  • Square announced in a press release Tuesday that Ford Foundation President Darren Walker would join its board.
  • “I’ve spent my entire career developing new ways to conduct philanthropy and address structural inequality. I can think of no company that is better suited to continue building on this mission than Square,” Walker said in the release.
  • “Darren’s life-long work around economic empowerment and social justice is deeply aligned with Square’s purpose,” CEO Jack Dorsey added.
  • Walker is the company’s only current Black board director, and his announcement comes at a time when many corporate boards are looking to recruit more diverse members.
  • Square has had two other Black board directors in its history, former NBA player Magic Johnson and former Brown University President Ruth Simmons.
