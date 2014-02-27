Square Acquires Appointment Booking Startup BookFresh

Square announced today that it has acquired scheduling software maker BookFresh.

According to Square:

BookFresh’s software helps local sellers create a seamless, self-service appointment booking experience that connects them instantly with new and existing customers. Just like Square, BookFresh is designed to give time back to sellers so they can focus on their business.

This follows news that Square is testing an app that allows you to order food in advance.

It seems that Square wants to make scheduling appointments just as easy, but for now it doesn’t quite know how to combine the two products, according to a Q&A on BookFresh’s site.

But the move suggests that Square wants to be more than just a purchasing tool, and wants to offer more for its customers who are trying to grow their businesses.

