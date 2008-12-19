Spyware Comes To The iPhone (AAPL)

Consider this a verdict of sorts on the iPhone’s success: Malicious software makers are designing increasingly sophisticated spyware for Apple’s (AAPL) phones.



The latest (and if the claims are to be believed, the worst so far): Flexispy, which is coming to the iPhone on Sunday. The software, once installed, allows remote users to track a iPhone user’s text messages, email, call logs, and even their exact location via GPS. What makes this latest version particularly insidious is its publisher’s boast there’s no icon or way for the user to know the spyware is on their phone.

Of course, Apple wouldn’t let anything like this near its app store, so a iPhone needs to be “jailbroken” before the spyware can be installed. That’s not necessarily hard to do, but it takes time. And the software will probably break when Apple releases its next iPhone firmware update.

