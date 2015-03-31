Meet the 'Shazam for fashion,' an app that listens to the TV shows you're watching and tells you what the actors are wearing

So you’re watching a movie or TV show and decide you wouldn’t mind owning the outfit the actor is wearing onscreen. What do you do?

Sure, you could put on your detective hat and start Googling, but a new app called Spylight makes finding your favourite actor’s outfit a cinch: Just let your phone listen for a few seconds and it will handle the rest.

If the concept sounds familiar, that’s because Spylight is essentially “Shazam for fashion,” with the app identifying the outfits by first listening to what you’re watching. The app then figures out which actor is onscreen during that snippet and pulls up a detailed breakdown of what they’re wearing.

The whole process is pretty fast. Here’s what it’s like to use Spylight during an episode of “New Girl.”

Spylight also works with movie studios to ensure that it shows you the exact brand and product worn by the actors, and it’s an expensive designer item it will show you cheaper alternatives too. The same holds true if the article of clothing is unique or no longer available.

If you don’t have your phone handy while you’re watching, you can always go back and browse Spylight later by searching actor, show, character name, or brand. If you just want to see some characters and outfits, there’s a news feed you can scroll through.

Spylight is currently only available for iOS, and you can download the app for free over at the App Store.

