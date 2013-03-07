The Old-School Gear Shift Is The Coolest Feature In Spyker's Concept Car

The Spyker B6 Venator concept.

Photo: Spyker

Among the glut of beautiful new supercars on display at the Geneva Motor Show this week is Spyker’s B6 Venator concept, a compact, mid-engine sports car.The production version is scheduled to roll off the line in early 2014, with a price tag in the $125,000-$150,000 range.



It’s a good looking car, with some nice features, notably its V-shaped radiator grille mesh and an interior reminiscent of an aeroplane cockpit.

But the feature that truly stands out is the exposed gear shifter, which the Dutch automaker says is “inspired by early aircraft controls” from its aviation heritage.

What makes the beautiful hunk of metal so great is the different approach Spyker has taken, compared to other automakers in recent years.

Because gear shifting in 21st century cars is controlled electronically, there’s no real need for actual levers any more. Land Rover has supplanted the traditional shifter with a knob in the 2013 Range Rover. Lincoln has gone with gear selection via buttons in the new MKZ.

For most buyers, it’s a change that makes little difference.

But for those who want the visceral feeling of punching a car into gear, even in an automatic, the B6 offers a wonderful way to do it:

Photo: Spyker

In contrast, here’s how to change gears in the new Range Rover:

Photo: Jaguar Land Rover

And in the Lincoln MKZ:

Photo: Ford

