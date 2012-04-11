A Simple American Investment That's Having Another Awesome Day Today

The other day, as our CHART OF THE DAY, we showed a simple trade idea that was doing very well amidst the market turbulence: Going long SPY (The S&P 500 ETF) and shorting EFA (an ETF representing big caps around the rest of the world, outside of America).



The trade was first advised by Waverly Advisors.

Anyway, even today, with the US market getting slammed, that long US/short the rest of the world trade is doing well.

SPY vs. EFA is up another 0.5% today.

Photo: Stockcharts.com

