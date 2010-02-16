SPY SHOTS: Microsoft's New Windows Mobile Has Xbox Live Games

Photo: Learnbemobile.com Facebook album

Someone sneaky took a few spy shots of Microsoft’s new Windows Mobile 7 user interface. This appears to be a poster obscured by a banner at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. (Via Engadget.)These reveal a rather simple user interface for Windows Mobile 7, with a big section called “Me,” something involving Facebook on the far upper-right corner, “Xbox Live games,” and a Windows logo in the bottom-centre.



We’ll figure out what these all mean at 9 a.m. ET when Steve Ballmer begins his keynote. Join us for LIVE coverage.

