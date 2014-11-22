The Sleek Panther Drone Is The Perfect Way To Start Flying [55% Off]

Stack Commerce The Panther Drone

Drones have been one of the most popular topics this year, and the Panther Spy Drone is a great way to start flying. It comes with a camera for photos and video, so you can take a family portrait, or film that backyard football game before Thanksgiving dinner.

The drone is lightweight and the blades are encased so you don’t have to worry about inflicting damage as you learn to fly. It’s powered by 4 AA batteries and it comes with a 1GB micro SD.

Get 55% off The Panther Drone ($US110).

Full specs below:

2.4GHz transmitter allows incredible range without radio interference

4.5 channel radio control for full 3D flight capabilities

LCD display on transmitter shows signal strength, battery level, channel display, and trim display data

Bottom mounted adjustable camera captures imagery/video footage to micro SD card

Built-in gyro stabilisation equals stability + agility

360 degree flip stunt mode

22.5″L x 23″W x 4″H

Rotor diameter: 7.75 Inches

