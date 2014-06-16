The Spurs Win The NBA Title In One Of The Most Dominant Finals Performances Ever

The San Antonio Spurs have won the 2014 NBA Finals, beating the Miami Heat 104-87 in a Game 5 blowout.

Miami started the game strong, taking a 22-6 lead in the first quarter. But as they have done all series long, the Spurs dismantled the Heat from there on out.

In a 18-minute span between the second and third quarters Miami scored just 13 points. LeBron James was a one-man team, with Dwyane Wade struggling on both ends, Chris Bosh not seeking out touches, and Ray Allen missing open shots.

The Spurs didn’t shoot as well as they have in the other blowouts in this series, but in the third quarter the open shots started to fall, and they opened up a 21-point lead.

A Tiago Splitter block on Wade set off a 7-0 San Antonio run to seal the game:

In the end this series wasn’t close at all. San Antonio won Game 1 by 15 points, Game 3 by 19 points, Game 3 by 21 points, and the clinching Game 5 by 17 points.

The Spurs were the better, deeper, younger team. In perhaps the best example of the difference between the two teams, San Antonio’s bench outscored Miami’s 39-6 through the first three quarters.

This is one of the great dynasties in sports history. The magnitude of the beatdown was startling, but the result wasn’t. The Spurs were the best team in the NBA all year, and they showed why in one of the most dominant Finals performances the league has ever seen.

