Fan Hijacks Spurs-Grizzlies Postgame By Screaming 'We Did It!' Directly Into Courtside Microphone

Last year we had the Miami Heat “good job, good effort” kid.



This year, we have the Spurs “We did it!” guy.

After the Spurs beat the Grizzlies in an overtime thriller, a fan screamed, “Woohoo, we did it! We did it!” right into an ESPN microphone. It’s only Game 2, but his excitement is palpable.

It comes it loud and clear and glorious (8-second mark):

