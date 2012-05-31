The Six Numbers Proving How Unstoppable And Utterly Dominant The Spurs Are

Photo: YouTube

16, 36 and 10.Those are the number of offensive rebounds, free throw attempts (they made 29) and turnovers, respectively, the Oklahoma City Thunder had Tuesday night.



Throw in a 47 per cent three-point barrage and a combined 88 points from your big three (Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, James Harden), and you would expect ANY team with that kind of night to go home with a win.

But not OKC.

Despite such an amazing performance the San Antonio Spurs ran off their 20th consecutive victory 120-111.

The five stats above are quite telling. The Spurs won despite an incredible offensive night from the Thunder.

A sixth stat from Tuesday’s Game 2 is even more telling, though: 35.5.

That represents the number of minutes at the end of the game in which OKC didn’t have a shot attempt that could have tied the game or given them the lead.

A shocking statistic.

OKC shot the lights out from beyond the arc, let their big three take over, eliminated their biggest weakness (turnovers), went to the line much more often than San Antonio lets its opponents do, cleaned up the offensive glass, and STILL couldn’t make the score any closer than the six-point lead the Spurs had at one point during the fourth quarter.

Of course, much of the credit should go to Tony Parker (34 points on 16-for-21 shooting and 8 assists), Kawhi Leonard and Manu Ginobili for going toe-to-toe with OKC’s scoring barrage.

A lockout-shortened season was supposed to help young teams like the Thunder because their fresh legs could grind their way through a tough, compressed schedule.

It now looks like the team they are modelled on, the Spurs, don’t plan on having anything get in the way of an NBA title.

[h/t Daily Dime]

