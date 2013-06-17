The Spurs Beat The Heat With A Historic Offensive Outburst, Move One Win Away From NBA Title

The San Antonio Spurs beat the Miami Heat 114-104 in one of the most masterful offensive performances in NBA Finals history



The Spurs shot 60% overall, 40% from 3-point range, and 80% from the free throw line.

Only 10 teams have ever shot 60-40-80 as a team in the playoffs since 1986, and none of them did it in the Finals.

Since 1986, only three other teams have shot 60% in an NBA Finals game, and none of them shot more than 14 3-pointers.

The Spurs shot 22 3-pointers tonight.

It was just an incredible display of offence. Tony Parker (26 points) destroyed every Heat player they put in front of him, Tim Duncan (17 points, 12 rebounds) abused Chris Bosh in the post, and Manu Ginobili (24 points, 10 assists) created shots out of nothing. If they didn’t turn it over 18 times, they could have dropped 130 in this game.

Here’s what the starters did tonight for the Spurs:

Starting unit of Parker/Manu/Green/Kawhi/Duncan combine for 107 of @Spurs 114 points, shooting 39/61 (63.9%) pic.twitter.com/D9YZvez9YF — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) June 17, 2013

Coach Gregg Popovich gambled by putting Ginobili in the starting lineup for the first time all season, and it paid off big time.

Ginobili scored 24 points on 8 for 14 shooting in his best performance in weeks.

This Miami team was one of the best defence teams in the NBA during the season. San Antonio simply dismantled them.

