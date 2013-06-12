The Spurs Crush The Heat With A Historic 3-Point Barrage By Two Guys You've Never Heard Of

The San Antonio Spurs used the best 3-point shooting performance in NBA Finals history to dismantle the Heat 113-77 in Game 3.



They now lead the series 2-1, with two more games at home before the series shifts to Miami.

The Spurs were 16 of 32 from 3-point range. That’s the most made threes in a game in NBA history.

The vast majority of those threes came from two role players — Danny Green and Gary Neal — who were 13 of 19 combined, for 51 points.

Green is a starter whose only job is to space the court and make threes. But he was never expected to drain SEVEN threes in an NBA Finals game. Neal, for his part, has been out of the rotation for long stretches this season.

It’s an unlikely pair to dominate a game against the best team in the NBA.

Some more stats:

San Antonio made two less threes (16) than Miami attempted (18)

Weirdly, Manu Ginobili and 3-point specialist Matt Bonner were 0 for 5 combined from three

Danny Green was 7 for 9 from three

Gary Neal for 6 for 10 from three

Here’s video of every San Antonio three-pointer: And the shot chart:

The Heat were straight-up awful. The Spurs packed the paint like crazy, forcing LeBron James to shoot jumpers. LeBron didn’t shoot a free throw in this game — the first time that has happened since 2009, when he was on the Cavs.

The concept of momentum doesn’t seem to exist in this series. But we’ll see how this bludgeoning affects Game 4 Thursday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.