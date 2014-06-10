Despite Game 2 Loss, The Spurs Have Been More Dominant Than The Heat

The Heat rebounded from the broken air conditioning in game one to even the NBA Finals with a game two win over the Spurs. But while some think the Heat will now roll over the Spurs, that ignores that the Spurs have been the more dominant team in the playoffs.

In 20 postseason games, the Spurs are outscoring their opponents by 7.9 points per game, while the Heat have outscored their opponents by 5.4 points in 17 games. Point differential is often one of the best indicators of future performance.

That difference is even more pronounced since the start of the second round. Both teams have played 13 games and the Spurs are outscoring their foes by a whopping 11.0 points per game and the Heat’s point differential is just 4.1 points per game.

This should not come as a surprise as the Spurs were also the more dominant regular season in the tougher Western Conference.

The Heat outscored their regular season opponents by 4.8 points per game and the Spurs scored 7.8 more points per game than the teams they played.

The Heat have games three and four at home as well as age on their side. But if the past is any indication, the Spurs are far from done.

