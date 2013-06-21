The Spurs Had A 'Therapy Session' In The Middle Of The Night After Their Soul-Crushing Game 6 Loss

The San Antonio Spurs drowned their sorrows over delicious Italian food after their heartbreaking loss in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.



According to Howard Beck of the New York Times, the team went to a downtown Miami Italian restaurant in the wee hours of Wednesday morning. Spurs players, coaches, and their families were all there.

The dinner/breakfast turned into a “therapy session,” Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News.

From Beck:

“As they all parsed the details, Coach Gregg Popovich moved from table to table, squeezing shoulders, whispering consolation, nudging, encouraging. These late-night outings have been a longtime Popovich tradition, in victory and defeat, and the need for group comfort was probably never more necessary.”

The general consensus among NBA commentators is that the Heat will win Game 7 tonight.

The Spurs came as close as you could possibly come without winning the title in Game 6. It was one of the most soul-crushing defeats in NBA history.

Manu Ginobili admitted after the game that he was “devastated” and had no idea how he was going to recover for Game 7.

If there’s one team and coach that can mentally handle what happened in game 6, it’s the Spurs and Popovich. But it’d be a monumental achievement.

