Crazy Spurs Shot Chart Shows The Real Reason They Beat The Heat In Game 1

With less than nine and a half minutes left in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, the Miami Heat held an 86-79 lead and looked like they would hold off the older San Antonio Spurs.

But then the Spurs went on a crazy run, making 12 of their final 14 shots and outscoring the Heat 31-9 to close the game.

What makes the run even more remarkable is that the air conditioning was broken and not all of the Spurs’ shots were layups, dunks, or put-backs. The Spurs were also 7-8 from beyond 15 feet including 4-4 on three-point shots.

Here’s San Antonio’s amazing shot chart from the 4th quarter. They were 14 of 16 total (via NBA.com/Stats):

During the same stretch, the Heat, clearly bothered by the arena’s rising temperature, made just four of their 13 finals shots.

