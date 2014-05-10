These Hilarious Charts Will Show You Exactly Why Correlation Doesn't Mean Causation

Dina Spector

To prove that correlation between two variables does not necessarily mean that one causes the other, Tyler Vigen has created a series of comical charts that show “spurious correlations.”

A spurious correlation occurs when two things — like the rising divorce rate in Maine and the state’s plummeting margarine consumption — appear related, but in reality are not.

Check out a few of our favourite charts below, then head over to Vigen’s website to see the rest. Make of these what you will.

Spurious Correlationstylervigen.com
