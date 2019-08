This projector weighs less than one kilogram and can pop open just like an umbrella.

The SPUD projector is a spontaneous pop-up display which is compatible with smartphones, laptops, and tablets.

The inventors say it can be taken anywhere and that it’s possible to set up in just 10 seconds.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

