Meet The Startup That Wants To Revolutionise The Way We Read Online With Its Speed-Reading Tool

Spritz This is the Spritz team at the 2014 Mobile World Congress. Co Founders Frank Waldman is in the center and Maik Maurer is right next to him.

Frank Waldman, the CEO and co-founder of Spritz, wants to change the we way we absorb information online.

Waldman is a serial entrepreneur who teamed up with consultant Maik Maurer to create a product that enables the fastest delivery system for content in an age where we consume so much on tiny-screen phones.

“We were looking for something that would evoke a spray of words,” Waldman told Business Insider when discussing the origins of the Spritz name.

The app enables readers to digest content at a rapid pace on a small screen. For example, you can read an entire novel in under 90 minutes.

Although speed reading apps like Spreeder have been around for a long time, Waldman said that Spritz stands out because it solves a fundamental problem with positioning.

Spritz utilizes a speed-reading method called Rapid Serial Visual Presentation. When your eyes fixate on one point, your brain has a higher chance of quickly processing the word and its meaning. Spritz’s placement of words in one spot at a specified speed provides readers with easy comprehension and saves them time scanning a page from left to right.

Here a few GIFs to explain this process further.

This line of text is going by at 250 words per minute:

Try the same thing at 350 words per minute:

Finally, here’s 500 words per minute:

Waldman divulged that his company has been pitching Google, Yahoo, Amazon, and other tech giants on how Spritz could improve various products.He wouldn’t provide specific details, but explained how Spritz could hypothetically alter services like Facebook or Twitter. Long threads of tweets or detailed Facebook statuses could be read in a few seconds, for example.

There is potential for Spritz and the company is currently taking developer submissions for an Android, iPhone, and Web developers kits to build the best possible user experience. Waldman wouldn’t elaborate on how the company plans to make money, but explained it was too early to decide if Spritz would be a paid offering or free.

For the future, Waldman explained that he wanted Spritz to follow a similar trajectory to WhatsApp: “We want to build a large community first and then charge a nominal fee somewhere down the road.”

WhatsApp accumulated 450 million members and charges people $US0.99 after using it free for one year.

Spritz formally launched last week at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona and will be embedded within the new Samsung Galaxy S5 and Gear 2 smart watch this April.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.