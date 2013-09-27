Sprite Hits A Homerun With A GIF-Powered Tumblr Campaign

Sprite earned the most shares among large brands on Tumblr during July, and it did so with just three posts.

In fact, 99% of Sprite’s 85,000 reblogs (Tumblr’s term for sharing, analogous to a retweet on Twitter) came from just one post, according to social media analytics firm SimplyMeasured.

MTV, in second place with just over 60,000 reblogs, had to publish 114 posts to achieve its result.

On June 19th, Sprite posted an animated GIF of its “Spin The Bottle” TV commercial.

The post picked up steam gradually, eventually reaching a daily peak of roughly 9,000 reblogs on July 29 (30 days after it was posted). This phenomenon of prolonged amplification is common with Tumblr campaigns. Of all reblogs on Tumblr, 29% take place on posts made more than 30 days prior. For comparison, brand videos posted on the Web reach their peak sharing on the second day.

Sprite’s animated post played into Tumblr’s strength as a visual platform. Between July 5 and August 4, photos were 98% of all reblogged content. In fact, Sprite’s entire Tumblr page is a visually stimulating mashup of GIFs — an approach that simply wouldn’t be possible on other social media platforms.

On a vertical by vertical basis, consumer packaged goods (CPG), television networks, and retailers have been the most successful marketing on Tumblr.

Our analysis is based on SimplyMeasured data of Interbrand’s top 100 global brands.

Download the chart and data in Excel.

