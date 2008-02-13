SpiralFrog: It's No QTrax

Say this for free music service SpiralFrog: It may be a cash-burning machine, but it’s no QTrax. In fact, QTrax’s gigantic belly flop last month seems to have given SpiralFrog a sort-of weird halo effect. The fact that it’s up and running — and has deals with the companies it says it has deals with — gives it some sort of legitimacy.



Case in point: A very respectful writeup in the LA Times, in which the paper notes that the site now has 500,000 registered users (up from the “more than 400,000” it was claiming last month) and seems to actually work. Actually, it’s a slightly glowing piece, which argues that the “interface and experience it offers are better than what P2P networks provide.”

We take issue with that. Last we checked, P2P networks still let users pull down whatever music they wanted, and let them port the songs to any device they wanted, without having to watch an ad, register with a site, etc. But if SpiralFrog can prove it has any kind of traction with consumers, that still counts as an accomplishment of some sort. The next step will be getting the company solvent.

