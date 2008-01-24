Sprint's Slump Burns Affiliate iPCS (IPCS)

iPCS, which re-sells Sprint Nextel service to 630,000 subscribers in four Midwestern states, is feeling the burn from Sprint’s terrible 2007. The company announced Q4 subscriber stats today, and they’re ugly: Last quarter, the company grew by 63,800 subscribers. But iPCS lost 56,000 subs during Q4, resulting in a net gain of only 7,800 subs — down 71% year-over-year and “below our previous expectation,” according to chief Tim Yager.

Worse news: As both companies continue to underperform, it’s less likely that Sprint will bail out iPCS shareholders with a tuck-in acquisition any time soon. iPCS will report Q4 results on March 4.

Shares dropped as much as 7% today, but recovered in late-afternoon trading. Release

