How Much Did Sprint Overpay for Nextel? Up To $31 Billion

As if we needed more proof that Sprint vastly overpaid for Nextel, the troubled walkie talkie service it acquired for $35 billion in 2005: The company says today in an SEC filing that it might have to write off all of the $30.7 billion goodwill value — essentially, everything but infrastructure — from its Nextel purchase.

This a day after Sprint issued an unexpected release affirming its commitment to the Nextel platform.



See Also:

Sprint Nextel: We’re Not Ditching Nextel

How Sprint’s New CEO Can Turn Things Around

Sprint, Clearwire Back Together For WiMax?

Sprint Nextel Bombs Q4, Cuts 4,000 Jobs, More Coming

The Case For (And Against) A Comcast/Sprint Deal

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.