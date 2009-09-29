Sprint's Latest Cry For Help: Campy Music Videos

Sprint Nextel’s latest pitch isn’t a warm and fuzzy message from CEO Dan Hesse, but a series of dorky music videos featuring a guy who looks like a younger John C. Reilly.



In these songs, published on a new Sprint site, he sings about the evils of Sprint’s rivals Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, sometimes with a female companion.

We can’t see how they’d get anyone to switch, but we’re probably not their target audience. And at least they’re at least not as unbearable as Microsoft’s Windows 7 Party video.



