A couple bought a converted sprinter van for $40,000 to travel across the US. Take a look inside the tiny home, which doubles as their office.

Courtesy of Kara and Nate Buchanan Kara and Nate Buchanan bought a converted sprinter van to travel during the pandemic.

Most people downsize when they move into a van, but after four years of travel to more than 100 countries, Kara and Nate Buchanan told Insider that they were thrilled to upgrade from a suitcase.

The couple bought a converted sprinter van for $US40,000 in March to travel across the US during the pandemic.

They wanted to be self-sufficient so they bought a van that included a shower, a toilet, a bed, a workspace.

When renovating the van to suit their needs, Kara and Nate added a coffee station and a charging safe for their electronics.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Kara and Nate Buchanan, a couple from Nashville, Tennesee, visited 100 countries before the coronavirus pandemic, documenting their travels on YouTube â€” but they hadn’t seen much of the US.

“We always figured we could do it when we’re old,” Nate told Insider in March. But with international travel restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the duo found a way to keep travelling: They bought a converted sprinter van for $US40,000 to drive around their home country.

The Buchanans live and work in their van, which has a bed that transforms into a workspace.

Kara and Nate Buchanan spent the last four years travelling the world, but international travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic led them to van life in the US.

Courtesy of Kara and Nate Buchanan Kara and Nate travelled to 100 countries before the pandemic.

“We wanted the opportunity to continue travelling in a safe and responsible way,” Nate told Insider. The couple purchased a $US40,000 converted sprinter van for their travels.

Courtesy of Kara and Nate Buchanan Kara and Nate with their converted sprinter van.

Kara and Nate began their journey in Tennessee. From there, they travelled to Colorado and continued west.

Courtesy of Kara and Nate Buchanan Kara and Nate are travelling west.

The van has a convertible bed and workspace.

Courtesy of Kara and Nate Buchanan Kara working in the van.

This means that it transforms from a bed to a table with seats.

Courtesy of Kara and Nate Buchanan Nate working in the van.

Kara and Nate told Insider that they use the table for working and eating meals.

Courtesy of Kara and Nate Buchanan The couple said they get takeout for dinner often.

Aside from being full-time van lifers, Kara and Nate are bloggers so they spend a lot of time on their laptops.

Courtesy of Kara and Nate’s convertible workspace.

To make videos for their YouTube channel, the couple uses a lot of electronics. That’s why they converted this closet …

Courtesy of Kara and Nate Buchanan The van’s closet is behind the seats.

… into a safe and charging station for their gadgets.

Courtesy of Kara and Nate Buchanan Kara and Nate’s electronics live in here.

Kara told Insider that this is the biggest change they made to the van to fit their lifestyle. The van was already converted into living space when they purchased it.

Courtesy of Kara and Nate Buchanan The couple’s electronics safe keeps their belongings secure.

Instead of a closet, Kara and Nate keep their clothes in cabinets and drawers.

Courtesy of Kara and Nate Buchanan Storage space in Nate and Kara’s van.

The couple said they don’t mind this since they’re used to living out of suitcases.

Courtesy of Kara and Nate Buchanan Kara and Nate keep their clothes in cabinets and drawers.

The van also has a kitchen, complete with a faucet, a stovetop, and a refrigerator.

Courtesy of Kara and Nate Buchanan The kitchen area of the van.

Kara said that she and Nate don’t cook often because they like to try takeout at local restaurants, but she often makes smoothies.

Courtesy of Kara and Nate Buchanan Kara and Nate’s fridge.

The couple said that they want to be completely self-sufficient during the pandemic. That’s why they got a van with a shower and a toilet in it.

Courtesy of Kara and Nate Buchanan The toilet sits in the shower and is removed when the shower is in use.

Just past the bathroom towards the bed and workspace, there’s a little coffee station. When they purchased the van, it was a TV nook.

Courtesy of Kara and Nate Buchanan Nate and Kara’s coffee station is next to their bed and workspace.

Around the back of the van, the doors swing open to reveal more storage space for various small items.

Courtesy of Kara and Nate Buchanan Kara and Nate have storage space in the back of the van.

While the couple said they’re excited to get back to international travel after the pandemic, the experience has forced them to see more of their home country.

Courtesy of Kara and Nate Buchanan Kara and Nate told Insider that they miss international travel.

“It took taking away international travel to get us here, but I don’t know if I’m sad that it happened, Nate said.

Courtesy of Kara and Nate Buchanan Kara and Nate with their converted sprinter van.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.