Sprint Could Be Ditching WiMax For LTE

Sprint CEO Dan Hesse says he’ll give more details about Sprint’s long-term 4G strategy later this year, hinting that Sprint might adopt the LTE technology that everyone else is using, and ditch WiMax, which no one else is using.



On this morning’s Sprint earnings call, Hesse wasn’t specific, only saying he’ll give more information to the investment community later this year — mid-year or sooner.

Sprint Nextel had a tiny 4G advantage, launching fast WiMax wireless service before any of its competitors. (It would have been a much bigger advantage, had Sprint actually launched it in 2008, as initially planned, instead of 2 years late.)

But now the rest of the industry is moving toward a competing 4G technology called LTE, with Sprint and its partner Clearwire the only ones still betting on WiMax.

There’s really no reason for Sprint to stick with WiMax, so we anticipate a move to LTE, which could roll out over the next couple of years. (That’s the only way, for example, we could ever see Sprint selling a 4G iPhone — there’s no way Apple is going to make a WiMax version just for Sprint.)

Earlier: Sprint Nextel Just Had Its Best Quarter In A Long Time

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.