Sprint Promises To Keep Unlimited Data Plans, Even For The iPhone 5

Photo: YouTube

Sprint reiterated yesterday that it plans to keep offering unlimited data plans to its customers, according to CTO Stephen Bye when he spoke at GigaOm’s Mobilize conference. CNET was the first to report on Bye’s commentThat’s very good news, since Sprint is expected to start carrying the iPhone 5 next month. If Sprint can keep to its word, it’ll be the only carrier that has unlimited data for the iPhone.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.